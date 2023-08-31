What will Labor Day Travel look like this year?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of people are expected to travel across the country to celebrate Labor Day weekend.

This year, AAA officials state booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises shows that Labor Day weekend travel is up compared to 2022. That includes a 4% increase in domestic bookings and 44% increase in international bookings. They add the top five destinations in the U.S. for travelers include Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York, and Las Vegas.

AAA Nevada said they're expecting to help over 340,000 drivers over Labor Day weekend. That includes over 7,000 road assistance requests from California. Officials said flat tires, lockouts, and dead vehicle batteries are the most common calls.

"Regular vehicle maintenance can help drivers avoid a breakdown while also extending the life of a vehicle," said John Treanor, a spokesperson with AAA Nevada. "A pre-trip inspection can give drivers extra peace of mind before a road trip."

He said that pre-trip inspection should include:



Inspecting battery cables, clamps, and terminals for cracks or signs of corrosion

Inspecting belts and hoses for cracks, bulges and excessive wear

Ensure tires are inflated to the recommended pressure and look for bulges and uneven tread wear

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is also urging commuters to plan ahead for heavy traffic and delays this weekend. That includes the state line on I-15 southbound. Here's a look at the RTC travel forecast for this weekend.

Nevada Highway Patrol and California Highway Patrol will also concentrate law enforcement efforts between Las Vegas and Bakersfield, California. Officials are reminding travelers that from Primm to St. Rose Parkway is a "Zero Tolerance" one and that even minor traffic infractions will be enforced.

The two agencies are teaming up with the Arizona Department of Public Safety for a tri-state enforcement initiative that begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. According to California Highway Patrol, during Labor Day weekend last year, officers made more than 900 arrests for DUI and issued 5,700 speeding citations. They add 52 people were killed in crashes on California roads.

If you don't want to get behind the wheel, Lyft is partnering up with the Nevada Department of Public Safety's Zero Fatalities program to offer discounted passes. You can get $5 off a Lyft Pass Rideshare from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4. This is in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Henderson, Sparks, and Reno. To redeem the offer, you download the Lyft app, find the payment tab, and tap add Lyft pass. Then use the code HARDWORK 2023.

Las Vegas police are also warning about house parties. They said in the past, crimes have happened at short-term rental properties and house parties in recent months. They said if you're aware of a party house, you can call LVMPD at 311 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

The Federal Aviation Administration said for travelers taking to the skies, they're expecting the biggest travel day to be Thursday, Aug. 31. If you are planning on flying out this holiday weekend, RTC officials said they will provide free parking at the Centennial Hills Transit Center or the South Strip Transit Terminal. They state they will have direct transit service to Harry Reid International Airport, Terminal 1 via the Centennial Express or Route 109 Maryland Parkway and to Terminal 3 via the Centennial Express.

