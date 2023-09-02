Thousands lose power, hundreds of flights delayed as rain drenches Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon season ramped up big time in Southern Nevada on Friday, drenching the Las Vegas Valley with rain.

A flash flood warning is in effect through at least 9:30 p.m. for central Clark County, including Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 6 p.m., more than 4,000 people were without power in the Las Vegas Valley, according to NV Energy. An estimated 30 outages were impacting 4,250 customers.

The stormy conditions made for a rough start to Labor Day weekend travel at Harry Reid International Airport. As of about 5:45 p.m., at least 673 flights were delayed and another 108 flights had been canceled due to the poor weather conditions.

Throughout the valley, drivers got stuck in flooded roads at major intersections, including Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue in the northeast valley and Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest.

The National Weather Service advised heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, and winds of 40 mph or more were in the forecast through Friday night.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning until 930 PM PDT for Central Clark County, including Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas. Do not drive through flood waters. #nvwx #vegaswx pic.twitter.com/B16JujGAnK — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 2, 2023

Officials warned the public not to try to cross flooded roads. Six inches of standing water is enough to sweep a grown adult off their feet, and 18 inches of water is enough to carry away a car.

As of Friday evening, more than 2 inches of rain had fallen in the Rhodes Ranch area. Over 1.5 inches of rain was recorded at South Point and at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, where multiple drivers got stuck in the water.

Updated rain totals from across the valley as storms continue. We're live with the latest at https://t.co/ZYhxE0FMhV pic.twitter.com/pIkwySjGhE — KTNV 13 Las Vegas (@KTNV) September 2, 2023

