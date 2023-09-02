Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Thousands lose power, hundreds of flights delayed as rain drenches Las Vegas Valley

Central Clark County under flash flood warning through 9:30 p.m. Friday
Vehicles stuck in flooded roads
KTNV
Heavy rainfall in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday made for chaotic driving conditions, with multiple drivers stalling out in standing water and calling for help.
Vehicles stuck in flooded roads
Vehicles stuck in flooded roads
Vehicles stuck in flooded roads
Posted at 6:37 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 21:37:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon season ramped up big time in Southern Nevada on Friday, drenching the Las Vegas Valley with rain.

A flash flood warning is in effect through at least 9:30 p.m. for central Clark County, including Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 6 p.m., more than 4,000 people were without power in the Las Vegas Valley, according to NV Energy. An estimated 30 outages were impacting 4,250 customers.

The stormy conditions made for a rough start to Labor Day weekend travel at Harry Reid International Airport. As of about 5:45 p.m., at least 673 flights were delayed and another 108 flights had been canceled due to the poor weather conditions.

FLOOD WATCH: Stay updated as heavy downpours, thunderstorms drench Las Vegas Valley

Throughout the valley, drivers got stuck in flooded roads at major intersections, including Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue in the northeast valley and Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest.

The National Weather Service advised heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, and winds of 40 mph or more were in the forecast through Friday night.

Officials warned the public not to try to cross flooded roads. Six inches of standing water is enough to sweep a grown adult off their feet, and 18 inches of water is enough to carry away a car.

SINKHOLE: Overnight storms causes '8-foot wide, 10-foot deep' sinkhole to open in Spring Valley

As of Friday evening, more than 2 inches of rain had fallen in the Rhodes Ranch area. Over 1.5 inches of rain was recorded at South Point and at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, where multiple drivers got stuck in the water.

Watch the full forecast and track radar for your neighborhood at ktnv.com/weather.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH