Overnight storms causes '8-foot wide, 10-foot deep' sinkhole to open in Spring Valley, county officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are urging drivers to use caution when traveling through Spring Valley on Friday.

Overnight rain and storms have caused major flooding across the valley, and meteorologists say inclement weather will continue to batter Las Vegas into the weekend.

Officials tell Channel 13 that a large sinkhole has opened in the northbound lane of Jones and Gunderson Avenue in the Spring Valley area. The hole is currently about "8 feet wide by 10 feet deep," and has exposed a Southwest Gas line.

Crews are on the scene to make repairs and fill in the whole. The lane will be blocked until further notice.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area and use alternate routes if possible.