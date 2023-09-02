'It was crazy': Cars stall out, get stuck in flooded roads as storms soak northeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several drivers found themselves in hot water on Friday as heavy rainfall caused flooding across the Las Vegas Valley.

At the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and North Las Vegas Boulevard, cars stalled out in standing water.

Workers at the nearby Rebel convenience store, Theresa Nilles and Michelle Good, said they have dealt with flooding before but Friday’s rainfall seemed to be the worst.

“The cafe, the bathroom, the office was all flooded,” Nilles said.

Current situation on Cheyenne and Las Vegas Blvd. Downpour in last half hour causing more stalled vehicles. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/kIP3ufyOYo — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) September 1, 2023

They told Channel 13 every time there is flooding, the business slows down and they are left cleaning up the aftermath.

“This is the worst I’ve seen so far,” said Good. “At least three times that I know of so far, so it’s pretty bad.”

STORM WATCH: Thousands lose power, hundreds of flights delayed as rain drenches Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas resident Marybess McGee had her vehicle stalled in the flooding on Cheyenne Avenue and had to call paramedics to help her get to a dry area.

“It was crazy. I don’t walk really well, so just trying to get out of the car, I couldn’t do that. I had to call paramedics,” said McGee. “It’s just scary.”

Many drivers pulled into the Wendy’s parking lot near the intersection to seek help and call for towing.

KTNV After his vehicle stalled in the water, Las Vegas resident Eric Thomas jumped in to push another stalled vehicle to safety.

Las Vegas resident Eric Thomas was one of them. After his vehicle stalled in the water, he jumped in to push another stalled vehicle to safety.

“I just saw the lady and the kid and was worried about the kid at first,” said Thomas. “Just stop and don’t drive. It’s not worth it.”

.@nevadadotvegas is on scene. You can see some car parts in the flooded area. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/GXymo4cJwT — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) September 2, 2023

Nevada Department of Transportation crews were on scene Friday evening to help mitigate the situation.

The National Weather Service of Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning until 9:30 p.m. Friday

WATCH: Channel 13 viewers share their severe weather videos