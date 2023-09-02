Watch Now
'It was crazy': Cars stall out, get stuck in flooded roads as storms soak northeast Las Vegas Valley

Jaewon Jung reports from Cheyenne Ave. and Las Vegas Boulevard, where several drivers stalled out in floodwaters on Friday afternoon as more than an inch of rain drenched the streets.
Posted at 7:10 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 22:10:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several drivers found themselves in hot water on Friday as heavy rainfall caused flooding across the Las Vegas Valley.

At the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and North Las Vegas Boulevard, cars stalled out in standing water.

Workers at the nearby Rebel convenience store, Theresa Nilles and Michelle Good, said they have dealt with flooding before but Friday’s rainfall seemed to be the worst.

“The cafe, the bathroom, the office was all flooded,” Nilles said.

They told Channel 13 every time there is flooding, the business slows down and they are left cleaning up the aftermath.

“This is the worst I’ve seen so far,” said Good. “At least three times that I know of so far, so it’s pretty bad.”

Las Vegas resident Marybess McGee had her vehicle stalled in the flooding on Cheyenne Avenue and had to call paramedics to help her get to a dry area.

“It was crazy. I don’t walk really well, so just trying to get out of the car, I couldn’t do that. I had to call paramedics,” said McGee. “It’s just scary.”

Many drivers pulled into the Wendy’s parking lot near the intersection to seek help and call for towing.

Las Vegas resident Eric Thomas was one of them. After his vehicle stalled in the water, he jumped in to push another stalled vehicle to safety.

“I just saw the lady and the kid and was worried about the kid at first,” said Thomas. “Just stop and don’t drive. It’s not worth it.”

Nevada Department of Transportation crews were on scene Friday evening to help mitigate the situation.

The National Weather Service of Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning until 9:30 p.m. Friday

