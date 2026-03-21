HENDERSON (KTNV) — It's not just you — the weather is hot in the valley, with an extreme heat warning in place through Sunday at 8 p.m.

While it might be jarring for all of us, and lead to kicking on the A/C earlier than expected, it's hard for first responders too.

WATCH | How first responders care for you, even in extreme Las Vegas heat

How first responders care for you, even in extreme Las Vegas heat

Debra Dailey runs the EMS Training Center of Southern Nevada, and has 40 years of experience serving the Las Vegas community.

"We kind of blinked and bypassed spring this week. We’re already in the high- 90's," she said.

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We met her on a day where she celebrated several new students graduating from an advanced EMT program. Dailey said the heat, and how to respond to emergencies in it, has been a focus in classes.

There are lots of considerations that go into that, including staying hydrated by drinking water and getting extra electrolytes in. But it's also about knowing how hot the equipment will get.

"If we’re running a call, that’s say, a motor vehicle accident. We anticipate not only do we have the heat outside, but we also have the radiation of the heat off the pavement, off of the asphalt. Off of some of the equipment that might be metal."

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But Dailey says it always comes down to getting someone the best care possible.

"I love my profession. I love our city," she said.