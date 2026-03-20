Guy's Forecast: Another day, another new hottest March temperature on record in Las Vegas

TODAY: Hottest day of record-setting March heatwave, with high temps pushing triple digits around the region and lots of sunshine

THIS WEEKEND: Daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s, winds gusting upwards of 20 mph. Extreme Heat Warning expires Sunday at 8 p.m.

NEXT WEEK: Still hot and well-above average for this time of year, with daily high temperature records in jeopardy for several consecutive days

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Well... we did it again! Thursday marked the second straight day setting the all time hottest March temperature in Las Vegas, and we'll be topping it again on Friday.

It's also the first day of Astronomical Spring, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the thermometer!

Friday's official forecast high at Reid Airport is 98°, which would replace Thursday's high of 95° as the hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas in March and would be a new daily record high temperature for March 20 (currently 90° set in 2004).

We were originally calling for 97° yesterday though — that continues the trend of our daytime highs falling a degree or two short of our forecast high this week, so we'll see where we land today as the afternoon rolls on.

Daytime highs elsewhere around our region will be pushing triple digits, with many locations like Mesquite, Laughlin, Valley of Fire, Death Valley and the California High Desert exceeding the 100° mark today.

These insane mid-March temps are why we're still under an Extreme Heat Warning from the National Weather Service through Sunday night at 8 p.m., and they're not something to take lightly — please take extra precautions like drinking lots of water, wearing sunscreen and staying inside when you can.

Friday also marked the start of Astronomical Spring — with the Spring Equinox happening this morning at 7:46 a.m. PDT — however, we've actually been in Meteorological Spring since the beginning of the month.

What's the difference you may ask?

WATCH | Breaking down Astronomical Spring vs. Meteorological Spring

Breaking down Astronomical Spring vs. Meteorological Spring

Astronomical Spring is based on the position of the sun and the Spring Equinox, so its official start date can vary from year to year, whereas Meteorological Spring (or Climatological Spring) is purely based on the calendar, stretching from March 1 to May 31.

Having a fixed start date and splitting the year between relatively equal three-month meteorological seasons every year is important for scientists so they can more accurately study temperatures and trends from season to season and year to year.

So... you might think this insanely hot March we've had in Southern Nevada is making our already record-warmest Winter (our average temp was 55.3°) even warmer, but it's actually contributing to a warm Spring, and we'll just have to wait and see where we stand after these next couple months.

As we look ahead to this weekend, it'll be hot and breezy with gusts upwards of 20 mph returning to the forecast Saturday and Sunday with temps in the mid to upper 90s. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to stay hydrated and spend time in the shade if you can!

WATCH | Scorching weekend Southern Nevada recreation forecast

Scorching weekend Southern Nevada recreation forecast

Next week is staying hot, with record-breaking high temperatures almost every day in the low to mid 90s — 20-25° above normal for this time of year — with cool overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Enjoy what's shaping up to be an extremely toasty weekend in Southern Nevada, and maybe hit a splash pad with your family now that the City of Las Vegas and Clark County have opened them up early!

WATCH | More splash pads, cooling stations open this weekend ruing extreme heat wave