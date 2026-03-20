HENDERSON (KTNV) — The valley is experiencing an uncommonly warm stretch of days, and it's only March!

An extreme heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

WATCH | What local professionals recommend to help you beat the heat

How to beat the heat, and maybe a higher A/C bill during excessive heat warning in the valley

Channel 13 went to HTA Plumbing and Mechanical for some ideas on how you can get the most out of your air conditioning at home as you try and beat the heat.

"The weather got really hot really quick, it was unexpected, unseasonably. So yes, the calls have been coming in for A/C service," said Curt McCoy.

KTNV

He says there are four things to consider doing before you have to call a professional in.

1. Change your A/C unit filters

2. Check the registers on your ceiling

3. Inspect your outdoor units

4. Consider upgrading to a thermostat that you can control with your phone

One other place you'll likely be feeling the heat is in your car. AutoZone has things covered for you.

They suggest parking in the shade, using a good sun blocker to keep your seats and steering wheel cool, and to check your A/C to make sure it's actually blowing cold air.