Record Breaking Heat Continues in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low:68° Winds:SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High:98° Winds:Light & Variable

SATURDAY: Sunny High:97° Winds:SW 10-15 G20



Thursday’s Haiku

Sixties overnight

Very hot temps tomorrow

Highs near one hundred

Harry Reid Airport reached 95° setting both a daily and monthly record. Clear and mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Dry and unseasonably hot weather in Southern Nevada as high pressure remains over the region with record breaking or tying heat this week.

An Extreme Heat Warning in effect until Sunday 8pm. Limit time outdoors between 10am-5pm, stay in air conditioning when possible and drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Wear a hat and sunscreen if you’re going to be outside. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles and remember to check on neighbors and the elderly.

These temperatures are more typical of May and June than mid March. Daily records will be broken or tied during this unprecedented heat wave.

Friday 98° (Record 90° ) Saturday 97° (Record 92°) Sunday 94° (Record 91°) Monday 93° (Record 89°) Tuesday 94°(Record 89°) Wednesday 95° (Record 90°) Thursday 93° (Record 93°)