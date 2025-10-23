Henderson passes new ordinance aimed at improving animal welfare, livestock allowances

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Efforts to improve animal welfare protections and livestock allowances took another step forward in Henderson with the approval of a new ordinance this week.

The Henderson City Council unanimously voted to approve updates to Title 7 and 19 of the municipal code on Tuesday. The changes took effect immediately.

In an email sent to Channel 13, the city said the changes aim to strengthen "animal-related standards to promote humane treatment, responsible ownership and greater flexibility for rural property owners."

“These updates reflect the valuable feedback we received from our residents,” said Director of Community Development and Services Eddie Dichter. “We carefully considered community input to ensure these changes strengthen animal welfare and meet the needs of our rural neighborhoods. We’ll continue to assess areas concerning animals to make sure our codes reflect the highest standards.”

Protections for animals

Amid the ongoing issues of pet sales and animal cruelty in Southern Nevada, Henderson's new changes now make it unlawful to sell animals in public without a permit. Additionally, selling chicks and ducklings under two weeks old, failing to return trapped animals to their owners within 72 hours, and poisoning or crushing an animal are also illegal under the new ordinance.

Assembly Bill 381, dubbed Reba's Law, is incorporated in the ordinance, allowing people to enter vehicles under specific circumstances to rescue animals in danger. The law stems from the death of an English bulldog, who rescuers named Reba, after she was found locked in a plastic bin during extreme heat last July.

Expanded livestock options

The city said residents in rural areas will have greater flexibility with livestock allowances on qualifying properties under the new ordinance. This includes increases to the number and types of animals, such as horses, cattle, goats, sheep, swine, chickens and roosters.

Adoptions and responsible ownership

Veterans and first responders can adopt animals for free under the new ordinance, and groups are now allowed to humanely manage free-roaming cat populations.

The city has also authorized Animal Protection Services, who oversees the Henderson Animal Shelter, to reduce or waive adoption fees to address overcrowding.