Health District withdraws embattled proposal for new septic regulations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a unanimous vote on Wednesday morning, the Southern Nevada Health District withdrew a controversial proposal to update regulations for local homeowners with septic tanks.

For the past six months, we've been detailing the latest in the battle over septic, and I've been along for the ride the whole time.

From breaking down the proposed regulations, to countless meetings and even full-on yelling matches, this topic has many fired up.

Wednesday morning, homeowners learned the Health District's plan would no longer move forward.

"It's taken a long time to get to what should have been the outcome in the first place," said DeAnn Stout, who has lived with a septic tank in Las Vegas for 31 years.

Stout is the first person I spoke to about this septic issue back in October. Tuesday, we looked at all the developments since then.

I asked her if she thinks the health district board underestimated septic users in Clark County.

"It sure appears so. I mean, it really looks like they did," Stout said.

This all goes back to the current state law and a new bill signed in 2023, A.B. 220. The legislation paved the way for the proposed regulations.

"I thought it was another overreach by the government to get what they want at the expense of the public good," said Stout.

The original draft, released last fall, would change lifetime septic permits to every five years and require inspection to renew the permit.

If you fail the inspection, you'd be forced to connect to a sewer line on your own dime — a job residents tell me could cost them more than $100,000.

"When they looked at how it lays out and how it truly affects people and the pushback they got, I think they saw this doesn't work," Stout said.

For months, I was at meetings where tensions boiled up, but they finally boiled over at an outreach meeting two weeks ago at the Centennial Hills YMCA, despite the board making changes to the proposal.

That brings us to Wednesday's vote. The health district's decision stems from feedback they received from all of you.

"They're going back and listening to the people who know even better than I do," Stout said.

I previously asked a health district representative what happens if they vote to throw it out and if they vote to keep it in play. Here's a statement they sent me in response:

"The special meeting of the Southern Nevada District Board of Health is to consider the withdrawal of the proposed updates to the Health District’s existing septic regulations. If the Board votes to withdraw the proposal, the current regulations would remain in effect, and there are no plans by staff to reintroduce regulations. The Board is considering withdrawal in response to feedback received during the public outreach process.



It is also important to note that the proposed regulatory updates are not related to Assembly Bill 220. Assembly Bill 220 (2023) authorizes, but does not require, the Health District to create a financial assistance program for septic-to-sewer conversions. The Health District is open to creating such a program once a sustainable funding source is identified, but there is currently no tentative start date for enrollment.



Additionally, the 400-foot sewer connection distance referenced in coverage predates AB 220. That provision dates back at least to 1979 in Nevada law (NRS 244.346) and has been included in Health District regulations since 1984.



Because this is a Board matter scheduled for discussion tomorrow, we cannot comment on what action the Board may take."

"I hope what comes from it is that people will be decent and they'll just vote to withdraw it for now," said Stout.