Hard Rock Las Vegas auctions off artwork from legendary Mirage casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The soon-to-be Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino is auctioning off artwork from its legendary predecessor, The Mirage.

More than 300 pieces are hitting an online floor, Hard Rock announced on Wednesday, including both front-of house and back-of-house items. Also included in the collection are more than 50 statues and artwork by renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly. Guests of the resort may also recognize some iconic dolphin and mermaid statues among the offerings.



“The Mirage stood as an iconic destination that featured an extensive collection of artwork that helped define the resort’s unique atmosphere throughout the years. This auction gives collectors, Las Vegas enthusiasts, past guests who adored The Mirage and historians the chance to acquire authentic pieces from this storied resort,” said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Las Vegas.

Not all of The Mirage's memorabilia is up for grabs. Some of the resort's most iconic pieces — such as the giant archway sign and Siegfried & Roy statue — will live on in preservation for the public at The Neon Museum. Even "George the Duck" found a new home at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary after his home at the fan-favorite volcano closed.

Absentee bidding is available now through September 19. Live bidding starts September 20 at 10 a.m. PDT.

You can view The Mirage Collection auction items at PrimeAuctioneers.LiveAuctioneers.com.

