Mirage Hotel & Casino archway sign begins move to Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mirage Hotel & Casino's archway sign is making its way to the Neon Museum. The sign was donated by Hard Rock International, which took over operations in December of 2022.

The iconic Mirage sign – which has welcomed guests from Las Vegas Boulevard for the past 34 years – will live on within The Neon Museum’s collection.

WATCH the sign move out of the former Mirage property.

Mirage archway sign moving to Neon Museum

The Neon Museum also will receive other artifacts from The Mirage, including a beloved gold-painted sculpture depicting legendary magicians Siegfried & Roy and a cursive script sign that sat in the Volcano Lagoon.

“With great thanks to Hard Rock International and The PENTA CARES Foundation, the iconic Mirage will live on for generations in The Neon Museum’s collection,” said Aaron Berger, Executive Director of The Neon Museum. “This property was pivotal in the development of Las Vegas. Through this artifact and others being donated, the Museum will be able to tell incredible stories ranging from gaming, to hospitality, casino design and the architectural feat of building a volcano on Las Vegas Blvd.”

WATCH: Channel 13's archives with Mirage volcano

Channel 13's Mirage volcano archives

The Mirage opened its doors on Nov. 22, 1989 and housed special attractions such as the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

The hotel was decked out in a Polynesian theme and its Volcano fountain was one of the first sidewalk attractions on the Las Vegas Strip. It was known as a venue where tourists could see Sigfried & Roy taming white tigers or a Cirque du Soleil act set to a Beatles song.

WATCH: The Beatles LOVE cast and crew prepare for final bow

The Beatles LOVE cast and crew prepare for final bow

The property closed July 17, 2024 to undergo renovations to become a new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas. While the original plan was to try and keep the casino open during construction, the company ultimately announced it would close for three years and reopen in 2027.

