Mirage's 'George the Duck' finds new home after closure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Now that the Mirage Casino and Hotel has closed for good, what happens to a permanent resident who has called the fountain next to the volcano home for several years?

George the Duck at the Mirage

Four years ago, during the pandemic, when everyone needed a friend to talk to, Krista Gifford found one.

"I feel like he was sent to me as a way to give me hope during COVID," Gifford said. "And at that time, when everything was closed, one of the ducks actually came over to me and seemed hungry."

Gifford made it a habit to visit one special duck in front of the Mirage.

KTNV George the duck at the Mirage



"One day, I showed up and this male duck had its wing broken," she said. She named him George. Today, that wing has healed, but George still can’t fly. "He’s stuck here at the Mirage, and now that the volcano is going away and they are getting rid of the water feature, I don't know what is going to happen to him," Gifford said.

Concerned about George's future, Gifford took matters into her own hands. She emailed the Mirage's president multiple times.

"I knew what he looked like," she said. Just days ago, she saw him and told him all about George.

This led Joe Lupo to issue a news release: “Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary has graciously stepped up to accept George the duck. They have veterinarians who can treat the duck and ensure it is healthy and cared for."

KTNV

"He almost feels like a pet to me, but he's not, and I know that he is very much a wild animal. But I think when you see a wild animal every day, you can't help but have a little bit of an emotional attachment," Gifford said.

After months of worrying about George, Gifford will still be able to visit her friend, now at a different forever home.