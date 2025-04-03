Legendary 'Jungle Palace' of Siegfried & Roy to become museum, entertainment venue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A piece of Las Vegas history will be enshrined for locals and visitors alike — Siegfried & Roy's Jungle Palace mansion.
The legendary magic-duo's mansion was approved for a historic designation by the Clark County Commission on Wednesday, with owners saying they plan to create an entertainment venue and museum at the property.
The mansion, which was built in 1954, was sold in 2023 for $3 million to Brett and George Carden of the Carden International Circus. For the Cardens, the idea to turn the property into a tourist attraction was always a strong idea — now it will become a reality.
In 1967, Siegfried & Roy broke ground as a featured act in Las Vegas and eventually went on to headline Beyond Belief at the New Frontier in 1981. But perhaps their most well-known venue was their 1990 move to The Mirage, where they headlined for nearly 14 years — becoming the face of the hotel and casino through more than 5,700 performances.
The Mirage officially closed their doors in 2024.
