Legacy lives on: Iconic Mirage artifacts to be donated to The Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The legacy of The Mirage will live on at one of Las Vegas' iconic attractions: The Neon Museum.

Following the closing of The Mirage on July 17, Hard Rock International — the new owners of the property — have announced that they will be donating several artifacts from the site to The Neon Museum.

The Neon Museum The famous Siegfried & Roy statue is among artifacts being donated to The Neon Museum after the resort-casino's closure on Wednesday, July 17.

"Hard Rock is very pleased to contribute The Mirage artifacts to The Neon Museum,” said Joe Lupo, President of Mirage Hotel and Casino. “This iconic property that transformed the Las Vegas Strip can be remembered forever and we appreciate them preserving one of our city’s greatest treasures.”

Artifacts that defined the imagery of The Mirage — such as the 17-foot tall Siegfried & Roy sculpture, the 30-foot tall Mirage hotel entrance sign, and the 27-foot tall Mirage neon sign at the Volcano Lagoon — will all live on at The Neon Museum.

The donation to the museum comes from a collaboration between Hard Rock International and The PENTA Building Group, the contractor tasked with The Mirage's demolition and a long-time builder of many iconic features of the Las Vegas Strip.

PENTA president and CEO, John Cannito, said:

“At PENTA, we’ve had the privilege of building some of the most legendary structures on the Las Vegas Strip and beyond. We are honored to be a part of this project and partner with iconic brands like The Mirage and Hard Rock International. Through our PENTA CARES Foundation, these historic pieces from the world-famous Mirage will be carefully preserved and safely housed at The Neon Museum.”

The companies said additional artifacts will be donated to The Neon Museum after The Mirage's public art auction concludes in September.

The Neon Museum's Executive Director Aaron Berger said this process has been over a year in the making, stating, "In July of 2023, The Neon Museum first met with Hard Rock leadership to begin the preservation conversation."

"Over the course of a year, we worked together to identify the most iconic and historically significant pieces. Due to the generosity and collaborative spirit of Hard Rock and PENTA & PENTA CARES, these tremendous artifacts representing The Mirage and Siegfried & Roy will be protected and live on in the Museum’s collection. Future generations will be able to learn about ‘the oasis in the desert’ and how it changed hospitality design in Las Vegas and the world.”

This announcement also comes after the reveal of The Neon Museum's planned expansion into the Las Vegas Arts District, a plan that will see the museum's property triple in size.

Renowned businesswoman and co-founder of The Mirage, Elaine Wynn, said the stories of those who built, designed, and worked at the hotel and casino will live on in The Neon Museum's collection.

"I am thrilled to know pieces of The Mirage will live on in The Neon Museum’s permanent collection," said Wynn.

"As important as the artifacts are, the stories of those who created the appeal of The Mirage are even more precious. I look forward to the Museum collecting the stories of those who built, designed, and worked at the property. It’s the stories that will give these historical objects life.”

After nearly 35 years on the Las Vegas Strip, The Mirage closed its doors for good on July 17. It is largely credited as one of the first "mega resorts" in Las Vegas and was home to iconic features and performances like Siegfried & Roy, the Dolphin Habitat, the Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil, and the landmark Mirage Volcano.

Hard Rock International acquired The Mirage and took over operations in December 2022, then announced its closure to make way for a new guitar-shaped resort — planned for 2027 opening.