WATCH LIVE: Mirage closes for good after nearly 35 years on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly 35 years on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday marks the end of the Mirage as we know it.

The resort is closing its doors for good at 11 a.m. ahead of planned renovations and the construction of a giant, guitar-shaped hotel tower on the site.

LIVE LOOK: We’re live outside Mirage with a look at the final “eruption” of its beloved volcano show

Opened on Nov. 22, 1989, the Mirage was also an undisputed game-changer for the Las Vegas resort scene. The brainchild of casino mogul Steve Wynn, it's still widely considered the Strip's first mega-resort.

Over the years, Mirage also hosted some of the most iconic entertainment the Entertainment Capital of the World had to offer — including tiger-taming magicians Siegfried & Roy. The property's theater was the site of the infamous attack that left Roy Horn maimed on Oct. 3, 2003.

The Mirage theater would go on to host Cirque du Soleil's tribute to The Beatles, "Beatles LOVE," which had its final show on July 7.

And of course, it will always be remembered for the fiery excitement of its volcano show that drew crowds along Las Vegas Boulevard with guaranteed eruptions every night.