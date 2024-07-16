'They were the face of The Mirage': Celebrating Siegfried & Roy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Travelers from around the world came to The Mirage to see headliners Siegfried & Roy.

Zar Zanganeh was friends with the magical duo. He told me Steve Wynn knew the duo, who had been performing at The Tropicana, had something special.

"They were the face of The Mirage. They were the identity of that hotel. I mean, the hotel opened around them," Zanganeh said. "I mean, Steve Wynn imagined The Mirage and imagined them as the showmen for that property. Everything was built around them being the headliners for that property."

I spoke with Wynn exclusively, during the pandemic, on the night I broke the story that Roy Horn had died from COVID-19 complications, our community showing an outpouring of love in the wake of his death.

Wynn reflected on the legendary show complete with white tigers.

"This show was so complicated and dangerous," Wynn previously told Channel 13.

He also called the magic duo perfectionists.

"The boys had incredible discipline. They never missed a show," Wynn said. "They had impeccable high standards, no compromise. Everything had to be perfect."

The duo performed over 5,700 shows over 14 years.

"100% occupancy, 12 shows a week, no matter what," Wynn said. "The success of the marriage and the contribution that Roy Horn and Siegfried Fishbacher made can never, ever be separated. The identification of the hotel with them and then, with the hotel, was one of those great marriages."

That marriage came to an abrupt end during a show on Oct. 3, 2003, when Horn was injured during a performance when one of the tigers, Manticore, bit him by the neck and dragged him off-stage.

I remember that night so clearly because I was doing the 11 p.m. news and we were getting calls into our newsroom from people who were watching the show and could not believe what had happened. That's one of the few times we broke into prime time to report what was happening. It was a big international story.

"I remember that night clearly because it was October 3, which is Roy's birthday," Zanganeh told me. "That was his birthday show, which he had a huge celebration happening later that night."

That birthday show at The Siegfried & Roy Theatre would be the duo's final performance.

"Roy went to his grave saying that Manticore saved his life. He says he slipped and fell because he was having a stroke," Zanganeh said. "Manticore did what Manticore has done with his own cubs for many years, picked him up gently by the neck, and dragged him off-stage."

After the incident, Horn insisted that Manticore be spared and the tiger became a permanent resident at the resort's Secret Garden attraction.

ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE - In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion cub as Roy Horn holds up a microphone during an event to welcome three white lion cubs to Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, in Las Vegas. Horn, one half of the longtime Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, died of complications from the coronavirus, Friday, May 8, 2020. He was 75. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Even though Horn was left paralyzed, that didn't stop the duo.

"They were huge about giving back to the community. Not just animals, but the handicapped children's organizations," Zanganeh said. "They have a Boys & Girls Club right here in Las Vegas named after them. Every year, this time of year, they were huge about gathering things for children who needed school supplies. Every year around Christmas time, they were very, very big about gathering Christmas presents for the kids that needed Christmas presents."

While we say goodbye to a legendary resort, Wynn says Siegfried & Roy gave the world a rare gift.

"Those two men, the people that they brought together with them, gave us that. [It will] just be a long, long time before we'll ever have something come our way, I think, of that quality or that caliber."