The Mirage volcano ready to erupt for the last time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the last 35 years, driving down Las Vegas Boulevard at night meant seeing a fiery glow from the north end of the Strip.

The Mirage volcano has been drawing crowds since it first opened on Nov. 22, 1989, with guaranteed eruptions every night.

However, with the resort and casino closing its doors on Wednesday morning, the volcano will become part of Las Vegas history.

"It stopped traffic on the Strip because, as you can imagine, there was nothing else like that," said former Mirage executive Alan Feldman. "It has been iconic. I can only imagine how many photographs have been taken in front. Marriage proposals have been made in front of it. Even a few weddings in front of the volcano."

Feldman told me the volcano was always meant to be iconic and show that Las Vegas has more to offer than just casinos.

"The entire property was meant to create and evoke this experience," Feldman said. "I think it showed, in a number of ways, the rest of the community and developers that would eventually come here that they can be free in their thinking. They could think audacious thoughts like putting a volcano in front of a hotel."

Feldman says when the mix of fire, water, and lights first started, it erupted every 15 minutes after sunset. In later years, the show would run every hour.

"How many visitors a day would you say would stop to look at this volcano show," I asked.

"It's anybody's guess but I would say many, many thousands," Feldman replied. "We never attempted to count but I would say 50,000."

Many say they will miss the iconic attraction.

"It is one of those things that made Vegas Vegas and to see it go the way of the dinosaurs is a bit sad," one tourist told me.

"For any local that lives here, seeing the volcano go is like seeing an icon being erased from the Strip," a local told me.

While many will miss it, Feldman tells me the legacy of The Mirage and its legendary volcano will live on.

"The success of The Mirage was never about the volcano, the white tigers, or the aquaria, rainforest, even though each of those had a large part in defining the personality of The Mirage," Feldman said. "The success was always about the people who work there."