Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Neon Museum to announce expansion to Las Vegas Arts District

49641618367_ff57677376_k.jpg
The Neon Museum
49641618367_ff57677376_k.jpg
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jul 17, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Neon Museum announced new relocation and expansion plans to the Las Vegas Arts District during a city council meeting on Wednesday.

The museum is considering plans for two new locations downtown.

The first, a 60,000-square-foot outdoor display space and a 47,000-square-foot indoor area in a proposed parking garage on the 9th and 10th floors.

The second site is a 35,000-square-foot programmable space just a short walk away, the museum said.

The Neon Museum is expected to announce more details in the coming days.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH