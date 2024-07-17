Neon Museum to announce expansion to Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Neon Museum announced new relocation and expansion plans to the Las Vegas Arts District during a city council meeting on Wednesday.

The museum is considering plans for two new locations downtown.

The first, a 60,000-square-foot outdoor display space and a 47,000-square-foot indoor area in a proposed parking garage on the 9th and 10th floors.

The second site is a 35,000-square-foot programmable space just a short walk away, the museum said.

The Neon Museum is expected to announce more details in the coming days.