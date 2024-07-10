The Neon Museum announces temporary daytime closure amid extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Neon Museum announced on Tuesday the a temporary closure during the day amid extreme heat throughout the Las Vegas valley.

A banner on their website states that the museum anticipates reopening during the evening hours after sunset, but will be closed during the day due to temperatures in excess of 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

"During extreme heat periods in the Las Vegas valley, our team actively monitors the weather and may delay opening of our lobby and outdoor exhibitions to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff," the museum said on their website.

The museum said their customer support team will be contacting patrons to reschedule or refund tickets, but you can also contact them directly at (702) 387-6366.

They are also advising visitors to check the museum's temperature before they arrive. Visitors can do so by clicking the link here.