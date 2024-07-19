Hard Rock International quickly making changes to Mirage property

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hard Rock International isn't wasting any time.

The day after the closure of the Mirage, the property already looks different as the new owner prepares for demolition.

"It is surprising, sad," said local Armando Martinez. "I am not prepared to see this go."

Just a day after the Mirage closed its doors for good, the new owner Hard Rock International is preparing for demolition.

Fences are up surrounding the property, and the walk down the Strip looks a lot different.

Crews are already hard at work, and some signage is already coming down.

I saw Martinez taking photos.

"Yeah I'm not ready to see this gone," he said.

He said there's been a lot of change in the valley.

The Tropicana is gone and then this; it is sad," he said.

"This is probably the best piece of real estate on the Las Vegas strip, the 50 yard line," said Jim Allen, chairman for Hard Rock International.

At the closing ceremony, Allen said major demolition will be starting the week after the Mirage closed.

They are investing big money in Las Vegas, purchasing the property for just over $1 billion and now adding a more than 600 foot guitar hotel towel that will replace the iconic volcano.

"Excited about presenting the project the proper way in the future," Allen said.

We've learned more announcements could come at the end of the year.

"It is interesting, a very stark contrast to what I saw before," said Christina Oddi, who was also out taking pictures of the property Thursday. "I guess within 24 hours it look abandoned. Before it was very lively."

While Oddi missed the opportunity to get inside the Mirage one last time, she is curious about what is next.

"I think that is what happens in Vegas, it is always building new and better," she said. "I am interested to see what Hard Rock does with it."