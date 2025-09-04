Gov. Lombardo to address media as statewide network outage approaches the end of its second week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many state services are slowly returning after a ransomware cyberattack took them down starting Aug. 24.

DMV offices are offering driver's tests and vehicle transactions, including registration and titling.

The MyDMV portal is also back online, but services for driver's licenses and ID cards are still unavailable.

Gov. Joe Lombardo will hold a news conference Thursday, and we expect to hear an update on other services still offline.

