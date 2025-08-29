LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of this report, nearly all state services remain shut down in some capacity following this targeted cyberattack.

Many of you have been telling me over the past four days since the outages started impacting these services, that you're worried and struggling.

We brought your worries about the cyberattack affecting state services directly to Gov. Joe Lombardo

So Thursday, I brought your concerns directly to state leaders.

I asked Gov. Joe Lombardo what he would say to all of you who are worried about this attack and the closures.

"Have patience, have patience, right? We understand your concerns, and it is our first priority," he said

At a news conference Thursday in the south valley, I also asked the governor how something of this magnitude could happen.

"Unfortunately, this one was compromised, this particular silo, so we work through it and we're working through it, and I understand everybody's frustrations, I'm frustrated," Lombardo said.

Lombardo continued discussing silos, saying several services are connected, and the one attacked impacts many. However, services like DETR were not affected because they're in a separate silo.

The state tells us there is no indication that any Nevadan's private information has been stolen, but they are investigating to see if any has.

For locals like Joe Mayorga, it's a concern.

“Hopefully not mine, that’s all I can say," Mayorga said.

Mayorga tells me he's concerned not just about his information, but his family's and even students' information.

Mayorga owns U Drive Driving School in our valley.

“My business is hurt with that, big time," Mayorga said.

He tells me he just wants to use the services that he and his students rely on.

Also answering questions on Thursday was Nevada DMV Director Tonya Laney, who answered my questions regarding canceled appointments due to the outage.

“We will fill slots with canceled appointments with the individuals that are waiting, and then we’ll, in order of priority, in order of the transactions being done," Laney said.

Laney says they will honor all appointments scheduled during the outage, but will start with scheduling them on Wednesdays.

The rest of the appointments will also be treated like walk-in services, putting people ahead of others due to the priority of the situation that she was discussing.

Laney even tells me they may extend appointments to future dates if they're unable to fit everyone in during the two weeks following services opening back up.

She says those who are able to use the online services for help should do so to reduce the impact to in-person services.

As for the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, Director of Health and Human Services Richard Whitely says there will be no delays for SNAP benefits on September 1.

“We had till the end of today to not have a delay on Monday, and it was accepted," Whitely said.

While phone, online and in-person services are partially returning, state officials say, Nevada211.org and the Office of Emergency Management are the best places to help monitor what is open. There you can see a full list of the closures.

Locals like Mayorga just want to see everything return back to normal.

"I don't know what's going to happen. Hopefully they open up early," Mayorga said.

It's still unknown when services will be fully back open, but we will continue to follow this investigation and bring you all the latest information.