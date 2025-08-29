Gov. Lombardo defends handling of Nevada cyberattack crisis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday explained why he wasn't at a Carson City news conference detailing the four-day-old cyberattack on some state computers, saying he's been monitoring the situation "hourly" since the hack was discovered on Sunday morning.

Lombardo explained at the start of Thursday's Las Vegas news conference that he'd traveled to Elko, Eureka and Ely on Wednesday, all in northeast Nevada, for various constituent events that had been planned in advance.

The governor traveled by car, a four-hour journey from Reno. The return trip from Ely to Carson City is about five hours by car.

"I understand my presence was noticed at yesterday's press conference and I appreciate the notice," he said. "But as you work through the crisis model, the crisis basically, I participate in mitigation preparedness, to prepare for a crisis, and that is my role.

"Additionally, my role is to be front-facing during the response to the crisis, which I was intimately involved on an hourly basis, providing the resources and the garnering of partnerships to respond to the crisis."

But as state leaders and experts began recovering from the hack and the response entered a technical phase, Lombardo said he wanted the public to hear from officials in charge of Nevada departments including the DMV, the Health and Human Services department and the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, as well as his cybersecurity adviser, Tim Robb.

"Subsequently, I felt comfortable in being absent in yesterday's press conference," Lombardo said.

Lombardo holds a master's degree in emergency management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in addition to having served as Clark County sheriff before he was elected governor in 2022.

According to posts on social media, Lombardo participated in the opening celebration of the Elko temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also attended a meet and greet with constituents in Ely, which invited members to meet the governor.

I was honored to participate in the opening celebration of the Elko temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Nevada has a rich tapestry of traditions and beliefs, and this temple represents the spiritual strength and civic pride of its people.

The governor acknowledged that the cyberattack is the worst crisis he's faced thus far as governor, in part because it's not clear how long it will take to resolve.

Asked later if he had any regrets about not returning to Carson City to serve as the public face of the crisis response, Lombardo said he felt comfortable letting state department heads and his chief of staff brief the media and public on Wednesday.

"I believe I was the face of responding to this crisis and continued process," he said. "Obviously, I stand before you today and to address these concerns with my absence and what I'm here today to answer your questions and give, hopefully give, decisions on that confidence with my presence."

Added Lombardo: "Another piece on this is it would be easy to say, 'well, why didn't you just cancel your previous commitments?' Well, there was a significant number of constituents in those particular jurisdictions that were awaiting my presence in order to express their grievances with what they're dealing with the state government, and the federal bill, in particular to energy, water needs, emergency management of the Cottonwood Fire up in the northern Apple [Valley] jurisdiction, recent flooding that occurred by coincidence in our presence during the ribbon cutting of the temple, and I felt my presence was needed to answer questions and perception of appointments."

The Nevada State Democratic Party harshly criticized Lombardo on X, accusing him of failing to show up while Nevadans were locked out of the DMV and waiting a full five days to appear in person to answer questions about the crisis from reporters.

Lombardo is up for re-election next year, and will face the winner of the Democratic primary. Thus far, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Washoe County Commission Chairwoman Alexis Hill have announced they will seek the nomination. And former Gov. Steve Sisolak is also thinking about a run.

Lombardo said on Thursday that further information would be given to the media as the investigation into the cyberattack progresses, and promised future news conferences with newsworthy updates when the state learns more about who was behind the hack and what information may have been compromised.

