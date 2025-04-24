Good Morning, Las Vegas: New grocery options opening throughout the valley

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we wanted to let you know that three new grocery store locations are opening today.

Southern Nevada's grocery scene is heating up in a big way with three major openings this morning. The popular Asian supermarket H-Mart is bringing fresh flavors and authentic ingredients to its first-ever Las Vegas location.

Channel 13 hit the streets and spoke to locals about their excitement for this opening.

Also opening today are two ALDI locations. ALDI is known for its low prices and exclusive brands.

Shoppers lined up early this morning at the new Henderson location to take advantage of the lower prices.

The Good Morning Las Vegas team gave you team coverage of the new grocery options in the local community.

Happening tonight: 2025 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the 6th overall pick, and there has been a lot of intrigue surrounding who they might choose.

With one quarterback recently signed, they haven't ruled out picking another one, but who gets the team's first pick and what position it's for, only the Raiders know.

We spoke to fans to get their take on who the Raiders should draft this year.

Community to gather in memory of Tabatha Tozzi today, 2 years after fatal shooting

Today marks two years since Tabatah Tozzi died after getting shot in a northwest valley neighborhood.

To honor her memory, family and friends are inviting members of the community to a celebration of life at Craig Ranch Regional Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Investigators say Tozzi's then-boyfriend, Oswaldo Perez-Sanchez, killed her and took off. Police in Mexico found him two years later and arrested him after they say he killed another woman there.

He is currently being held by Mexican authorities. It's still unknown if he will be extradited to the U.S. to face charges related to Tozzi's death.

Alyssa Bethencourt sat down with Tozzi's mother one-on-one to talk about her daughter's death and her path to healing one year later.

Mostly sunny, warm and breezy on Thursday with gusts up to 25 out of the southwest.

Windier on Friday as a strong area of low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest.

It'll remain windy on Saturday as the system stays overhead. Less wind on Sunday.

Much cooler this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.

We're keeping an eye on a couple of surface crashes, including an SUV that crashed into a wall on Craig and Tenaya in the northwest valley.

A crash on the Rainbow on-ramp of the 215 is also affecting traffic in that area, so stay aware of your surroundings and mind your speed during your morning commute.