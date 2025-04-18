LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are one week away from the Las Vegas Raiders going on the clock in Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Speculation is heating up regarding what the Silver and Black do with their sixth overall pick. Who will be the first draft selection of the Pete Carroll-John Spytek era?

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters got the chance to chat with Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN front office insider and former New York Jets general manager, about the Raiders' options.

Breaking down the Raiders' options in the upcoming NFL Draft with ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum

Tannenbaum helps us navigate the storylines surrounding the Raiders in this year's draft under a new regime.

Las Vegas comes off a 4-13 season that capped off with the firing of head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco.

With Super Bowl-winning head coach-GM duo Pete Carroll and John Spytek now at the helm, Raider Nation is abuzz with speculation about what Draft Day will bring. Questions Walters and Tannenbaum address in their interview include:



How does the acquisition of presumptive starting quarterback Geno Smith affect the Raiders' draft plans? Will the team stand pat with Smith and Aidan O'Connell in the quarterback room, or will it select their future at quarterback?

Will Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty prove to be the pick at No. 6 like most experts are predicting? If not, what offensive and defensive linemen could the Raiders add to beef up their trenches?

After an offseason of turnover for the defense, could the Raiders fortify their defensive backs early on in the draft? If so, what prospects fit the bill?

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24, and runs through April 26. Tune into Channel 13 for our Raiders draft specials every evening that week, from Wednesday through Saturday, as we break down Rounds 1-7.