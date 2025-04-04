Watch Now
Las Vegas Raiders lock in their quarterback to a two-year deal

According to reports, the Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback, Geno Smith to a two-year deal through the 2027 season.
Smith signs contract extension with Raiders
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have locked down their starting quarterback through 2027.

“It was just too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Raiders general manager John Spytek said.

Las Vegas Raiders lock in their quarterback to a two-year deal

According to reports, Geno Smith signed a two-year contract extension worth $85.5 million on Thursday.

While he has not taken a snap under center for the Silver and Black, Smith spent time with Raiders head coach, Pete Carroll in Seattle with the Seahawks.

“We’ve really had a rich background and that’s really important to me because I know what we can count on,” Carroll said. "Look what he’s done, he’s had three winning seasons and he’s a tremendous completion guy, he’s durable, he’s tough so we’re really fortunate to have him.”

The Raiders optional nine-week off season program starts on Tuesday, April 8 at Raiders headquarters in Henderson.

