Las Vegas Raiders lock in their quarterback to a two-year deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have locked down their starting quarterback through 2027.

“It was just too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Raiders general manager John Spytek said.

VIDEO: Alex Eschelman discusses Las Vegas Raiders locking in QB Geno Smith

According to reports, Geno Smith signed a two-year contract extension worth $85.5 million on Thursday.

While he has not taken a snap under center for the Silver and Black, Smith spent time with Raiders head coach, Pete Carroll in Seattle with the Seahawks.

“We’ve really had a rich background and that’s really important to me because I know what we can count on,” Carroll said. "Look what he’s done, he’s had three winning seasons and he’s a tremendous completion guy, he’s durable, he’s tough so we’re really fortunate to have him.”

The Raiders optional nine-week off season program starts on Tuesday, April 8 at Raiders headquarters in Henderson.