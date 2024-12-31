Good Morning, Las Vegas: It's the last day of 2024

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

We start in the 40s in Las Vegas (upper 30s in West Henderson) with a mostly sunny sky. There are a few gusts of 10-15 mph in northern parts of the valley.

We drop into the 40s by 8:00 p.m. and midnight temperatures will be in the low 40s as we ring in 2025 with light winds and a partly cloudy sky.

Chilly New Year's Eve

Las Vegas Strip road closures for New Year's Eve celebrations

New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate, but local officials also want to make sure you're prepared ahead of the festivities.

If you're among the record-breaking crowds expected to visit the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 31, here are some traffic changes you should be aware of.

Here's what's new for the New Year's Eve firework spectacular on the Las Vegas Strip

It's a countdown like no other — a fireworks show designed to dazzle the Strip and all who gather to ring in the New Year.

Abel Garcia takes you on a special look at the behind-the-scenes work for one of the most spectacular shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

Channel 13 will have live coverage of all the festivities along the Las Vegas Strip, counting down to the midnight show. It all starts at 5 p.m.

Construction on new development for Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho site set for 2025

In the first few months of 2025, construction is expected to begin on Hylo Park — a place where people can shop, dine and relax all in one spot. The Hylo Park project will be built in the same spot where the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos once stood.

Construction on Hylo Park moving forward, groundbreaking planned for beginning of 2025

Vegas Golden Knights look to close out 2024 with 7th-straight win against Montreal Canadiens

The Vegas Golden Knights will put their six-game winning streak on the line when they host the Montreal Canadiens for a New Year’s Eve matinee.

You can catch the game on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app. Puck drop is set for noon.