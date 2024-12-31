Vegas Golden Knights look to close out 2024 with 7th-straight win against Montreal Canadiens

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will put their six-game winning streak on the line when they host the Montreal Canadiens for a New Year’s Eve matinee.

VGK currently sits second with 53 points in the NHL, just shy of the Winnipeg Jets with a 55-point lead following their 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday. Vegas Born is coming off a 3-0 shutout win in a divisional matchup against the Calgary Flames.

Forward Brett Howden opened the scoring after 36 minutes, extending his career-high with goal No. 15 this season to tie forward Ivan Barbashev for the team lead in goals. Barbashev hasn't played since Dec. 15 and is currently dealing with an upper-body injury.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov notched his first shutout as a Knight with a 31-save performance.

In their last outing, the Canadiens won consecutive games in Florida for the first time since 2017 with wins against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

Puck drop is set for Tuesday at 12 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.