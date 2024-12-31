Construction on new development for Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho site set for 2025

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bold, new development is coming to North Las Vegas.

The Hylo Park project will be built in the same spot where the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos once stood. The development will bring shopping, entertainment, and housing with it, among other things.

In 2022 and 2023, the casinos were torn down. Both properties closed during the pandemic and never reopened.

Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson properties permanently closed, soon to be demolished

“It was a convenient thing to do. Go across the street, watch a movie, go bowling,” said Floid Rufin, a North Las Vegas resident.

“Fiesta went, then Texas went, and it killed this neighborhood,” said Laura Kazik who works just across the street.

Today, all that’s left is an empty 73-acre lot. People living nearby will tell you it’s nothing to be excited about.

“There's nothing to do out here,” Rufin said.

“It’s really just dirt over here so you don’t see much,” said Carmel Turner.

In the first few months of 2025, construction is expected to begin on Hylo Park — a place where people can shop, dine and relax all in one spot. Agora Realty unveiled the plans in the summer of 2023.

Developer proposes retail, housing complex at former Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho sites

“I'm excited for it, just ready to see new stuff around here,” Turner said.

“Until you got here, I forgot anything was supposed to happen, but I'm excited to know it’s still on the way,” Tiana Malone, who works across the street.

In December, the North Las Vegas Planning Commission approved Agora Realty's final development plan for the south end of Hylo Park. The plans include:

