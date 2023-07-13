North Las Vegas commission approves re-zoning plans for development replacing Texas, Fiesta Station

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the North Las Vegas Planning Commission got together at City Hall to discuss plans that will replace where Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos once stood.

Real estate developer, Cary Lefton, is looking to build a massive shopping, entertainment and housing complex in the vacant lot off of Rancho Drive and west Lake Mead Boulevard.

“The area has huge potential," Lefton said.

Agora Realty and Management submitted a request to the commission to re-zone the property from resort-commercial to a residential mixed-use classification. On Wednesday, the planning commission signed off on the proposal, giving developers a chance to make it happen.

According to documents submitted to the City, Agora Realty wants to develop the property in phases, including residential and commercial sites.

For the commercial component, to be constructed on the northwest side of the property, the real estate developer is seeking approval for "a mix of experiential commercial, recreation, hotel, retail, restaurant, and multifamily uses."

The development, once complete, is expected to include up to 100,000 square feet of professional office space, a 100,000-square-foot ice rink and 450,000 square feet of other commercial and restaurant space.

As part of its plan, Agora is also seeking permission for a 150-room hotel, a gaming license, and at least three beer and wine licenses and three liquor licenses for the property.

The development is estimated to employ 925 people, according to planning documents.

Developers plan to break ground in early 2024 and are hoping the project will be complete sometime in 2025.