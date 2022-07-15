LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Resorts Inc. announced on Friday that it has decided to permanently close its Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson properties.

These properties have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic and will be demolished to repurpose and sell the land.

The only property remaining open will be the ice rink at Fiesta Rancho.

"These properties have been an important part of our business over many years, so it is not without sadness that we announce these permanent closures. We would like to recognize and thank our former Team Members who worked at these properties for making them a place where our guests always felt welcome. We are pleased that approximately one-third of the Team Members from each of these three properties are already working at another Station Casinos property, and we hope that number will grow. We also want to thank our loyal guests for their support," said Scott Kreeger, President of Station Casinos.

Kreeger added, "While the decision was difficult, throughout our 46-year history, Station Casinos has adapted and grown with the Las Vegas valley. This action will enable the Company to continue reinvesting in our open properties and move more quickly to develop and deliver the next generation of Station Casinos resorts to the residents and visitors of North Las Vegas, Henderson, and the rest of the Las Vegas valley. This strategic focus will create new and exciting amenities for our customers and job opportunities for our valued Team Members and the community."