'More in '24' is here: Here's what's new for the New Year's Eve firework spectacular on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a countdown like no other — a fireworks show designed to dazzle the Strip and all who gather to ring in the New Year.

“I cannot wait. This is my first New Year's Eve on the Strip, so I cannot wait to see what it’s like," said Dionne Haynes, a visitor to Las Vegas.

For visitors like Haynes, this experience is a bucket list moment — and to make it happen, crews are hard at work loading up the rooftops of nine major resorts.

I joined one of those crews on top of Planet Hollywood — one of the nine resorts that will be launching fireworks — and met with Chris Grucci from Fireworks by Grucci.

WATCH | 2023 Report: 'More in '24': We take you behind the New Year's fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip

"So this year, we're most excited because as you said, we had nine properties this year. It's one more than last year," Grucci said.

"We're also coordinating with the Sphere to make sure their countdown aligns with our countdown and that we're all in sync so we can deliver one unique experience for everyone in Vegas."

Abel: And what do we have here behind us? I mean, from what it looks like, it looks like a bunch of wires, but what can you tell us about this here?

"So behind us, you have the equipment that we use to set up all of our shows. All nine properties will have the same equipment as you see here. Each one of these tubes will contain one effect and those wires plug into a wire panel. That wire panel communicates to our command center and make sure that each shell gets fired when it's supposed," Grucci said.

"This is a 365-day operation. We start the next show. We start designing and producing the next show the minute the first one ends. So January 1, 2024, we started designing, planning, speaking with everybody, and making sure we were ready for this next year."

With the final touches coming together, visitors like Haynes are counting down the hours until midnight to ring in 2025.

WATCH: Las Vegas expecting more than 400,000 people on New Year's Eve