'More in '24': We take you behind the New Year's fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown for one of Las Vegas's biggest parties is underway.

Crews worked tirelessly to ensure everything was ready for the big party.

Thousands of electrical circuits have been programmed to launch quickly and precisely, delivering an intricate, choreographed sequence from the nine Las Vegas Strip locations. Each circuit can display several light, color, and audible effects, resulting in a thundering number of pyrotechnic firings during the performance.

"It's going to be a big show," said Chris Grucci, a quality engineer involved in the big New Year fireworks show. "On our end, it takes about 66 individual power technicians. Almost 4,000 man hours."

On Friday, Grucci and his crew were on top of Treasure Island finishing the final touches on the firework show. The Gruccis have been a part of the big firework show that lights up the Las Vegas sky for decades.

He said this year will be just as big and bright.

"We love to bring the show to the people, and we do this entertainment so everyone has a memorable and awesome New Year's Eve and New Year's Day," said Grucci.

Grucci said this year's theme is "more in 24" and added that with the new theme comes new surprises.

"We got a special 24 karat-looking, yellow, golden, glitter comet effects," said Grucci.

This year, Grucci said the Fontainebleau Las Vegas would be joining the dazzling fire-in-the-sky displays, along with the eight hotels that are usually a part of the fireworks extravaganza.

"I mean, it's New Year's Eve, right? 2024 in Las Vegas. We are going for more, baby. We are going for more. It's going to be very good," said Grucci.

Once the clock strikes midnight, over 12 thousand gold-colored fireworks will shoot off for a roughly 8-minute show.

"To put it very simply, you can expect more," said Grucci.

The pyrotechnic display will be launched from the following casinos

