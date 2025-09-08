Good Morning, Las Vegas: Grand Prix construction underway, latest on deadly weekend crash

KTNV — We are bringing you the latest on a crash over the weekend. The driver is accused of DUI-related charges, and a mother and child were hospitalized in critical condition.

We're also letting you know about the F1-related construction happening this week as we approach the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Suspect in DUI crash that resulted in death of unborn baby appears in court

Maximilliano Chavez, the suspect in a deadly DUI crash that ended an unborn baby's life on Saturday and left a child in critical condition, appeared in court on Sunday afternoon.

Chavez's bail is set at $250,000 and will have high-level electronic monitoring. He will not be allowed to drive or drink during the case. He will also have an alcohol monitoring device.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo reports the latest on deadly DUI crash on the intersection of Blue Diamond and South Las Vegas Boulevard

Continuing coverage on the cyberattack that affected state services

We're continuing to track the fallout from the cyberattack that crippled state agencies across Nevada.

New this morning, DMV officials tell us that about 35,000 driver's license or ID card transactions were canceled due to the resulting network outage.

According to a spokesperson, the DMV will be accepting walk-ins for anyone whose appointment during the week of August 25 was canceled.

The DMV says all walk-ins will be honored during regular business hours for the next two weeks.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum breaks down what you need to know about the DMV's current service offerings

Looking ahead: Construction ramps up ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Tonight, crews are set to start the brunt of the construction on Harmon Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

They're working on putting up track lighting and the Top Golf Vehicle Bridge, so you can expect some backups and lane closures.

Today through Friday, expect lane reductions overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. with only one lane open in each direction between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane.

And those same restrictions will continue next week as work moves around the track path.

WATCH | Check out the website we first told you about last year that helps you track all F1-related construction projects.

New website shows all F1-related construction impacts for this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Afternoon breezes will gust to 25 mph the next three days, and 20 mph Thursday, before turning calm Friday and Saturday.

Highs in the mid 90s Tuesday will dip near 90° Wednesday and the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Low-to-mid 90s are back this weekend and next week, which is close to average for mid-September.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures will be cooler, in the low-and-mid 70s, for much of this week. Upper 60s are expected Thursday night.

Breezy Days, Drop in Temperatures Midweek

We are seeing a couple of surface street fender benders, but nothing that should majorly impact your drive, so you should be able to allow extra time for your morning commute.