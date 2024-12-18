Good Morning, Las Vegas: Funeral for officer who died in wrong-way crash, UNLV heading to LA Bowl and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

High pressure will keep our weather tranquil this work week as well as the weekend. Chilly mornings and mild afternoons are expected.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Colorado River Valley until 4 p.m. today. North winds are expected to reach 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

High temperatures will be above average this week with forecast highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly Sunny, Mild for December

Drivers in the south valley might want to start allowing for extra time on the I-15.

Road work on the ramp from W Cactus Avenue to I-15 southbound begins this morning and will go into Thursday evening.

Also, beginning today, the ramp from I-15 southbound to E Star Avenue will undergo road work. The ramp will be closed daily for road

improvements, but the work will pause from Dec. 23 through Jan. 5.

However, that means this project isn't expected to be completed until Jan. 15.

Las Vegas Metro police officer who died in wrong-way crash to be laid to rest

Today, the community will say a final goodbye to Metro Police Officer Colton Pulsipher, who tragically lost his life in a wrong-way crash last week.

He is being remembered for his dedication to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the last impression he made on his community and loved ones.

At just 29 years old, he leaves behind his wife and three young children.

'One in a billion guy': Friends remember Metro officer Colton Pulsipher

Lone Mountain residents going to Las Vegas City Council to stop construction on LDS temple

Las Vegas City Council is set to hear an appeal of a decision that some residents in the Lone Mountain area say never should've been made.

Back in November, the planning commission agreed to give up some easements to make way for the development of an LDS temple in that part of town.

Nearby residents are urging officials to reverse that decision, saying they weren't properly notified that item was up for discussion, and they say it was premature for the planning commission to make a decision when there are ongoing legal proceedings over the project.

A group of neighbors is asking a judge to overturn the city's decision last summer to allow the temple to be built.

They say the temple doesn't suit the area, will increase traffic, and have other adverse impacts.

The next court date in that case is set for February. In the meantime, we'll be following that appeal hearing this morning.

Debate continues over proposed LDS temple in Las Vegas

UNLV hoping to get first bowl win since 2000

Tonight, the Rebels are set to hit the field one last time this season.

They're playing in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium against California.

It's the second straight appearance in a bowl game for UNLV after losing last year to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona.

This time, the Rebels won't have Barry Odom calling the shots since he left UNLV for Purdue. Interim Head Coach Del Alexander will be at the helm.

UNLV players and students react to Barry Odom taking the Purdue job

Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m. Our Alex Eschelman will be there and will have game highlights.