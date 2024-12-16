Here are the arrangements, visitation times for Metro officer killed in wrong-way I-15 crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Details have been released regarding the visitation and funeral for the Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer who died in a wrong-way crash on Thursday.

Services for Officer Colton Pulsipher will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Moapa.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary, and again from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. before services at the chapel.

WATCH: Law enforcement authorities from across Southern Nevada escort Pulsipher from the crash site to the Clark County Coroner's Office

The 29-year-old Metropolitan Police Department officer was killed in a wrong-way crash on Thursday while heading home after his shift.

Colton leaves behind his beloved wife, Ashlee, and their three young children: Carlee, Brett and Jonny. Click Here if you would like to donate to the family.