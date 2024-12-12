Officials share condolences for Las Vegas Metro police officer who died in wrong-way crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas community is mourning the loss of a Metro police officer who died in a wrong-way crash early Thursday morning.

Officer Colton Pulsipher was one of two men who died in a crash on Interstate 15 near U.S. 93 just before 12:30 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD Mourns the Loss of Officer Colton Pulsipher



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of @LVMPD_Traffic Officer Colton Pulsipher, 29, who tragically lost his life on December 12, 2024, in a traffic collision on North Interstate 15 at Mile Marker 78.



Officer… pic.twitter.com/mAU1sds6oM — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 12, 2024

Members of the Southern Nevada community quickly began to express their condolences to Pulsipher's loved ones and the police department.

Nevada State Police:

"The Nevada State Police extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to our LVMPD brothers and sisters and the family of Officer Pulsipher."

The Nevada State Police extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to our LVMPD brothers and sisters and the family of Officer Pulsipher. — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) December 12, 2024

City of Las Vegas:

"We join our community in mourning the loss of @LVMPD_Traffic

Officer Colton Pulsipher. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and @LVMPD"

We join our community in mourning the loss of@LVMPD_Traffic Officer Colton Pulsipher.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and @LVMPD 💙 https://t.co/2sYTSnDPhY — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 12, 2024

FBI Las Vegas:

"#FBILasVegas offers our sincere condolences to our colleagues and partners @LVMPD

in light of the tragic passing of Police Officer Colton Pulsipher, who lost his life in a traffic collision earlier today."



#FBILasVegas offers our sincere condolences to our colleagues and partners @LVMPD in light of the tragic passing of Police Officer Colton Pulsipher, who lost his life in a traffic collision earlier today. pic.twitter.com/kU9G4E8XXh — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) December 12, 2024

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation:

"With profound sadness, we mourn the loss of LVMPD Traffic Officer Colton Pulsipher, who tragically lost his life in a traffic collision today. Let's honor his life and service by driving safely and responsibly. Our thoughts remain with his family, friends, and colleagues."

With profound sadness, we mourn the loss of LVMPD Traffic Officer Colton Pulsipher, who tragically lost his life in a traffic collision today. Let's honor his life and service by driving safely and responsibly. Our thoughts remain with his family, friends, and colleagues. 💙 https://t.co/pcTViZg7CS — LVMPD Foundation (@LVMPDFoundation) December 12, 2024

Clark County:

"Clark County sends it condolences to the family of Officer Pulsipher along with all of @LVMPD. We join with his fellow officers, colleagues and our community in mourning his tragic death. #RIP Officer Pulsipher - we thank you for your service to Las Vegas and Clark County."



#ClarkCounty sends it condolences to the family of Officer Pulsipher along with all of @LVMPD. We join with his fellow officers, colleagues and our community in mourning his tragic death. #RIP Officer Pulsipher - we thank you for your service to Las Vegas and Clark County. https://t.co/iiJfrHMZCV — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 12, 2024

Gov. Joe Lombardo:

"This is a tragic, heartbreaking loss. Please join Donna and me in praying for Officer Pulsipher’s family and loved ones."

