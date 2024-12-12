Watch Now
Officials share condolences for Las Vegas Metro police officer who died in wrong-way crash

KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas community is mourning the loss of a Metro police officer who died in a wrong-way crash early Thursday morning.

Officer Colton Pulsipher was one of two men who died in a crash on Interstate 15 near U.S. 93 just before 12:30 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Members of the Southern Nevada community quickly began to express their condolences to Pulsipher's loved ones and the police department.

Nevada State Police:

"The Nevada State Police extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to our LVMPD brothers and sisters and the family of Officer Pulsipher."

City of Las Vegas:

"We join our community in mourning the loss of @LVMPD_Traffic
Officer Colton Pulsipher. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and @LVMPD"

FBI Las Vegas:

"#FBILasVegas offers our sincere condolences to our colleagues and partners @LVMPD
in light of the tragic passing of Police Officer Colton Pulsipher, who lost his life in a traffic collision earlier today."

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation:

"With profound sadness, we mourn the loss of LVMPD Traffic Officer Colton Pulsipher, who tragically lost his life in a traffic collision today. Let's honor his life and service by driving safely and responsibly. Our thoughts remain with his family, friends, and colleagues."

Clark County:

"Clark County sends it condolences to the family of Officer Pulsipher along with all of @LVMPD. We join with his fellow officers, colleagues and our community in mourning his tragic death. #RIP Officer Pulsipher - we thank you for your service to Las Vegas and Clark County."

Gov. Joe Lombardo:

"This is a tragic, heartbreaking loss. Please join Donna and me in praying for Officer Pulsipher’s family and loved ones."

