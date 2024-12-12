Las Vegas police officer one of the victims in early morning fatal crash on I-15, department confirms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metro officer has been confirmed as one of the two people who died in a fatal wreck early Thursday morning.

Officer Colton Pulsipher, 29, died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 78, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officer Pulsipher was off-duty in his privately owned vehicle and headed home after his shift when a wrong-way driver hit him.

LVMPD Mourns the Loss of Officer Colton Pulsipher



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Officer Colton Pulsipher, 29, who tragically lost his life on December 12, 2024, in a traffic collision on North Interstate 15 at Mile Marker 78.



Interstate 15 northbound is closed from the U.S. 93 junction up to the 168.

One other man also died in the wreck, and a woman has been taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Pulsipher joined LVMPD in 2017. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Here's a look at the shutdown on I-15 as authorities investigate this wreck: