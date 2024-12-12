Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Las Vegas police officer one of the victims in early morning fatal crash on I-15, department confirms

Nevada State Police says this crash was caused by a wrong-way driver, killing two men. One woman has been taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
LVMPD Officer Colton Pulsipher
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metro officer has been confirmed as one of the two people who died in a fatal wreck early Thursday morning.

Officer Colton Pulsipher, 29, died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 78, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officer Pulsipher was off-duty in his privately owned vehicle and headed home after his shift when a wrong-way driver hit him.

Interstate 15 northbound is closed from the U.S. 93 junction up to the 168.

One other man also died in the wreck, and a woman has been taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Pulsipher joined LVMPD in 2017. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Here's a look at the shutdown on I-15 as authorities investigate this wreck:

I-15 at Valley of Fire Hwy

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH