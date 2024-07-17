WATCH: Las Vegas city council hears proposal for planned Lone Mountain LDS temple

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas City Council will finally hear the proposal for a temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Lone Mountain area.

The meeting is set to begin at 2 p.m., and according to the agenda, councilmembers will discuss and can take action on the Site Development Plan Review, Land Use Entitlement Project, General Plan Amendment and zoning.

WATCH the meeting here live:

The battle over a proposed new LDS Temple, which would be built in an empty lot on Grand Canyon Drive and Alexander Road in the community of Lone Mountain in the northwest part of town, has been years in the making

Many have been split on the idea of building a new LDS temple in Lone Mountain since the plan began in 2022.

Since then, progress has been made on the project and it was approved by the Planning Commission in May.

