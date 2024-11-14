Lone Mountain residents say they weren't notified as LVPC approves more infrastructure for LDS temple

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An update to a story we've been following for months. In April, we told you about plans for an LDS temple in the Lone Mountain area.

The project has been the subject of some controversy, and one group of neighbors has filed a lawsuit to stop it from becoming a reality.

Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Planning Commission approved easements for road, drainage, and sewer access. However, some residents say they were never notified the item was going to be brought up.

Susan Christensen and Carol Cheney, both board members of the Nevada Rural Preservation Alliance, were both present at the LVPC meeting to express their concerns.

"On all other notices for this parcel, there's been 250 notifications, 288 notifications, and on this notification, there was only 15," Christensen said.

"Many of us from the neighborhood are here asking why we were not notified and why this is even on a one motion-one vote, as this is a public issue," Cheney said.

As of Wednesday, a Clark County judge has not ruled on the lawsuit.

Court records show the next hearing in the case is set for February.