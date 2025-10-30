Good Morning, Las Vegas: Funds for food banks on the way, Let's Talk event today

KTNV — State leaders have approved $30 million to help those facing food insecurity as November SNAP benefits are still not set to be distributed.

We also wanted to remind you about an event we're hosting today where we want to hear your concerns directly, and we'll work to get you answers.

But first, as we look ahead to today's weather, we also want to make sure you know about the time change this weekend. Clocks fall back, meaning it will get dark earlier in the evenings starting Sunday.

Weather forecast for Oct. 30, 2025

Help on the way for families facing food insecurity during federal government shutdown

Nevada leaders approved $30 million in emergency funding to support local food banks so that the roughly 500,000 Nevadans who rely on SNAP don't go hungry. They're calling it the Food Insecurity Nevada Plan.

Jhovani Carillo checked in with Lutheran Social Services of Nevada, where their food pantry is already feeling the strain.

Nevada approves $30M contingency funds for food banks amid federal SNAP lapse

Happening today: Share your concerns directly with us at our Let's Talk event

Here at Channel 13, we want to let you know your voice matters. This afternoon we are hosting a Let's Talk event where you can share your questions and concerns with the Channel 13 team.

We'll be at the Craig Ranch pumpkin patch in North Las Vegas. We'll listen to what you have to say about the government shutdown and other issues you're dealing with in your neighborhood.

Then we'll work to get your answers.

If you can't come out and see us in person, you can always submit a question or story idea at KTNV.com/LetsTalk.

Check out this report Geneva Zoltek did about NV Energy's new billing structure after someone brought the concern to her at our last event:

NV Energy's new billing structure sparks concern among Las Vegas residents

Following up: A special session still possible for Nevada legislators

Questions remain this morning over whether there will be or won't be a special legislative session. Right now, nothing's been confirmed, but Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius has been speaking with his sources.

They tell him the votes are still being counted on whether there's enough support to pass what would potentially be included on the agenda.

Justin Hinton asked the governor directly about one of the topics that could be addressed during the special session.