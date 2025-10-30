Overnight shooting near downtown Las Vegas leaves one woman dead, police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —
Police are investigating after a shooting near downtown Las Vegas has left one woman dead.
It happened around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Fremont Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
We have video of the scene as the investigation unfolded here:
Lt. Steve Riback told media that officers in the area responded after hearing gunfire and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Watch the full briefing here:
Those officers conducted life-saving measures on the woman, who was then taken to a local hospital. There, she was ultimately pronounced dead, Riback said.
This is an ongoing investigation.