Overnight shooting near downtown Las Vegas leaves one woman dead, police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —

Police are investigating after a shooting near downtown Las Vegas has left one woman dead.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Fremont Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

We have video of the scene as the investigation unfolded here:

Lt. Steve Riback told media that officers in the area responded after hearing gunfire and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Watch the full briefing here:

Those officers conducted life-saving measures on the woman, who was then taken to a local hospital. There, she was ultimately pronounced dead, Riback said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

