Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights to host annual food drive. Here's where you can donate.

Golden Knights Hurricanes Hockey
Chris Seward/AP
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with teammates after he scored against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Golden Knights Hurricanes Hockey
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be hosting its annual food drive at Toshiba Plaza on Thursday, Nov. 6, before the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Fans can bring in nonperishable food items to the food drive beginning at 5 p.m. Coaching staff and others will be collecting items until the start of the first period.

Fans who donate will receive a poster while supplies last. Those who would like to donate but are not attending the game can drop items at a local Nacho Daddy from Wednesday, Oct. 29, through Nov. 6 for a free margarita.

The Henderson Silver Knights will also be participating in the food drive with boxes available for donations at the team's game on Nov. 5 at Lee's Family Forum.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights