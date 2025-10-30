Vegas Golden Knights to host annual food drive. Here's where you can donate.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be hosting its annual food drive at Toshiba Plaza on Thursday, Nov. 6, before the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

The @VGKFoundation’s annual Canned Food Drive this year is on Nov. 6 on Toshiba Plaza 🥫 Players’ and coaches’ significant others will help collect nonperishable items beginning at 5 p.m. Fans who donate will receive a specialty poster! 😊 Full details ⤵️… — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 30, 2025

Fans can bring in nonperishable food items to the food drive beginning at 5 p.m. Coaching staff and others will be collecting items until the start of the first period.

Fans who donate will receive a poster while supplies last. Those who would like to donate but are not attending the game can drop items at a local Nacho Daddy from Wednesday, Oct. 29, through Nov. 6 for a free margarita.

The Henderson Silver Knights will also be participating in the food drive with boxes available for donations at the team's game on Nov. 5 at Lee's Family Forum.