Good Morning, Las Vegas: Continuing search for suspect in UNLV attack, mayoral debate today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are continuing to track the investigation into a sexual assault reported at the UNLV campus and the ongoing search for the suspect.

We also wanted to make sure you knew about some important events happening in your community today, including a North Las Vegas mayoral debate and the grant application deadline for certain qualifying businesses.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at the wind that is on the way for the valley and the cool down it is set to bring:

Weather forecast for April 15, 2026

Continuing coverage: Search underway for suspect in sexual assault on UNLV campus

A sexual assault investigation is underway at UNLV.

Campus police say the attack happened early Tuesday morning on the north end of campus near Maryland Parkway. Investigators are now searching for the suspect.

Police say the victim did not know the attacker, who they describe as an adult man with a medium build. He is around 5'10" tall.

Campus police are working with Metro to follow up on leads.

They are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Shellye Leggett shares the reaction from UNLV students on Tuesday:

Search underway for suspect in sexual assault on UNLV campus in Las Vegas

Ahead today: Mayoral debate between two North Las Vegas candidates

Voters in North Las Vegas can hear from two mayoral candidates today.

The Vegas Chamber is hosting a debate this morning featuring City Councilman Scott Black and State Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe Moreno.

They will discuss economic development and issues impacting local businesses.

The event starts at 8 .m. at the Cannery Casino and Hotel.

Anjali Patel previously sat down with the outgoing mayor to reflect on her time in office:

1-on-1 with North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown as she prepares to wrap up her term

Deadline for business owners to get applications in for Chinatown, Koreatown grant program

It's the last day for Chinatown and Koreatown business owners to get in applications for matching grants up to $75,000 each. Those grants will help business owners make various upgrades to their storefronts, including lighting improvements, security cameras, facade enhancements, placemaking, public art, and more.

In total, $1.5 million is up for grabs — twice the original amount Clark County initially allocated. The allocation was doubled due to demand.

Anjali Patel spoke with Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, who has spearheaded efforts to revitalize the Spring Mountain Corridor, about the interest they've seen in the grant program