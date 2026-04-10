Only a few days left for business owners to get applications in for Chinatown, Koreatown grant program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The deadline to apply for the Inspiring Spring Mountain: Corridor Improvement Grant Program is rapidly approaching.

Wednesday, April 15, is the last day for Chinatown and Koreatown business owners to apply for matching grants up to $75,000 each. Those grants will help business owners make various upgrades to their storefronts, including lighting improvements, security cameras, facade enhancements, placemaking, public art, and more.

In total, $1.5 million is up for grabs — twice the original amount Clark County initially allocated. The allocation was doubled due to demand.

I spoke with Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, who has spearheaded efforts to revitalize the Spring Mountain Corridor, about the interest they've seen in the grant program.

"I think it's just going to be a great opportunity for us to work with small business owners and allow them to make those improvements that will not only improve the look and feel of this corridor here, but also improve safety," Jones said.

He added that safety is what many of the grant applicants have in mind for the upgrades they're looking to make.

"Security is definitely an issue in this corridor, so we're seeing a lot of interest in making sure they have access to cameras, to lighting," Jones said.

About 20 applications have been submitted so far, with nearly a hundred more still in progress. Those must be submitted by April 15.

"We're very confident that we're going to get that money out the door and improve this corridor," Jones said.

He said officials have conducted more than 250 one-on-one meetings with business owners, property owners, and managers to discuss project ideas and eligibility.

I asked Jones what happens when the application window closes.

"It'll probably take 45 to 60 days for us to put together the review of that process. We have an outside agency that takes a look at these applications, and then we have a review panel that will rank them, score them, and then make recommendations as to which ones we should award the funds to," Jones said.

This grant program could not only help existing businesses, but potentially new ones too, like Pho Concept. It's getting ready for its soft opening on April 24, offering a 20% discount for its first customers.

I spoke with operating manager Chris Hong, who said improvements to neighboring businesses in the plaza will make the complex as a whole a safer and more inviting place for customers. While his business isn't open yet and may not be eligible for a grant, as the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats.

"So that guests can feel safer whenever they come into here so they don't have broken cars, broken windows in their cars, and they feel safer to enjoy when they visit. And it's actually helping us because when they feel confident, and they feel safe, they will come to our stores," Hong said.

As the deadline approaches, here are some important things applicants should keep in mind while they finalize their applications:



Every application must include three itemized bids from licensed Nevada contractors for the proposed work.

If you are a tenant, you must submit a notarized authorization from your property owner. A template is available in the application portal.

This is a matching grant; applicants must demonstrate they have the 25% cash match required for the total project cost.

The grant is reimbursement-based for new projects. Work cannot begin until a grant agreement is signed.

Here is a link to the application. If you have questions or need application assistance, email Jayson Dagher, a Commission District Analyst for Commissioner Justin Jones, at jayson.dagher@clarkcountynv.gov.

"Our goal is to make the Spring Mountain corridor a safer, more vibrant, and culturally rich destination for everyone in Southern Nevada. With 94 applications currently in the works, we are seeing a massive wave of interest in reinvesting in this historic area. We want to make sure every business that started an application gets it across the finish line by the April 15 deadline," Dagher said.

