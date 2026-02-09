Good Morning, Las Vegas: Vegas dog wins Puppy Bowl, valley sees multiple overnight crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good morning, Las Vegas.

Regardless of which team you rooted for at the Super Bowl, it's safe to say Las Vegas win big at the Puppy Bowl!

We're tracking a number of crashes that happened overnight, as well as the status of the next head coach of the Raiders.

But first, you might want to pack a jacket, because we're in for a chilly Monday morning.

Geneva Zoltek has your Monday forecast:

Geneva's forecast for Monday, February. 9, 2026

A Las Vegas victory at the Puppy Bowl

The Seahawks weren't the only team celebrating a big win on Sunday!

Las Vegas' own Dumpling brought "Team Fluff" to victory at the 2026 Puppy Bowl.

Dumpling was adopted from the Nevada SPCA by Mark Wyckoff and his wife, and worked hard to learn not to bark as much and to get along with other pups ahead of the big game.

Sports Rescue prepares for Puppy Bowl debut Alex Eschelman

Valley sees multiple overnight crashes

Tracking overnight crashes in the Las Vegas valley on Feb. 9

Five intersections were closed by police across Las Vegas, including:



Cactus and Valley View:

Owens Avenue and Main Street

Audrie Street and Harmon Avenue

Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard

Lake Mead and Lamb

Lake Mead Boulevard is still impacted at this time, so you might want to plan an alternative route this morning.

NSP: Nevada trooper shoots at driver who pointed a gun during a traffic stop

What started as a traffic stop ended with a trooper shooting into a car. Officials with the Nevada State Police say the trooper stopped the driver for failing to stop at a red light near the Saint Rose on-ramp.

When they approached the driver, they saw signs of suspected impaired driving. The driver was asked to exit the car, but investigators said they instead aimed a gun at the trooper, prompting the trooper to shoot into the driver's side window.

The driver was taken into custody, and no serious injuries were reported.

Local News Nevada trooper shoots at driver accused of pointing a gun during a traffic stop Stephanie Aceves

Klint Kubiak: Next Raiders head coach?

The Raiders haven't confirmed it yet, but you heard it from Kubiak himself — he's coming to Vegas.

After Sunday's Seahawks win, Raiders fans say the team needs someone like Kubiak.

Kubiak is expected to make his way to the valley this week.