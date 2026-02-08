Nevada trooper shoots at driver who pointed a gun during a traffic stop, Nevada State Police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A traffic stop turned into a shooting on Sunday, according to Nevada State Police.

Authorities say that Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop in the area, southbound I-15 on-ramp at St. Rose Parkway, for failing to stop at a red light.

When they made contact with the driver, they saw signs of suspected impaired driving and asked the driver to exit the car. The driver did not cooperate or follow the trooper's instructions, Nevada State Police said.

Afterwards, a trooper saw the driver aiming a gun at them, which prompted the trooper to fire through the driver's side window, according to the Nevada State Police.

No serious injuries were reported for the driver or the troopers.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident and transported to a hospital, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center after being released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.