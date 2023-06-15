Winners at the Wynn: Golden Knights players celebrate Stanley Cup victory

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are taking the Stanley Cup on a victory tour of Las Vegas this week, stopping at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

Golden Knights players started their evening off just after 9 p.m. with dinner at Delilah, a Wynn Resorts spokesperson stated in a media release.

Mike Kirschbaum via Wynn Resorts The Stanley Cup was on display at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas as Golden Knights players celebrated their NHL championship victory on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

They were met with cheers from staff and guests as they entered the restaurant while Queen's "We Are The Champions" played to set the tone for the evening, the spokesperson wrote.

Those in attendance included team captain Mark Stone, goaltenders Adin Hill and Logan Thompson, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Hague, Nicolas Roy, Jonathan Marchessault, Jack Eichel, Reilly Smith, Ivan Barbashev and Zach Whitecloud.

Mike Kirschbaum via Wynn Resorts Golden Knights players carry the Stanley Cup through Wynn Las Vegas as they celebrate their victory on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

After dinner at Delilah, the Knights "paraded to Stanley Cup" through the resort and finished their night at Encore Beach Club at Night.

The players ended their night by checking into Encore Tower Suites, the Wynn spokesperson stated.

Mike Kirschbaum via Wynn Resorts Golden Knights players pose with the Stanley Cup at Encore Beach Club at Night at Wynn Las Vegas on June 14, 2023.

Photographer Mike Kirschbaum documented the team's celebration throughout the resort.

The Golden Knights will continue their NHL championship victory celebration with a parade on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday at 7 p.m.

