National and state lawmakers honor Vegas Golden Knights

Steven Horsford - Vegas Golden Knights
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 17:24:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the Las Vegas valley all the way to Washington D.C., Vegas Golden Knights fans are celebrating the team's first Stanley Cup.

The team even got shoutouts from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nevada lawmakers also found special ways to honor the Golden Knights. On Wednesday, Rep. Dina Titus introduced a House resolution to celebrate the team's win. The resolution states the team was also "a uniting force for Southern Nevada since their founding, playing their first home game just nine days after the 1 October shooting."

Rep. Steven Horsford even gave a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives saying "the Knights have truly entered their Golden Age."

"In their six years, they have blazed into NHL history and energized their fans in Nevada and across the nation," Horsford said.

Sen. Jacky Rosen also celebrated by wearing a VGK jersey on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Meantime, people across the valley are continuing to celebrate while plans are underway for a championship parade, which has been scheduled for Saturday.

