National and state lawmakers honor Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the Las Vegas valley all the way to Washington D.C., Vegas Golden Knights fans are celebrating the team's first Stanley Cup.

The team even got shoutouts from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Congrats to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season. The first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.



Today, the team and entire community are champions. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 14, 2023

Go Knights Go!



The @GoldenKnights are Vegas born, Vegas bred, and now Stanley Cup Champions. Congratulations on an incredible season. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 14, 2023

Nevada lawmakers also found special ways to honor the Golden Knights. On Wednesday, Rep. Dina Titus introduced a House resolution to celebrate the team's win. The resolution states the team was also "a uniting force for Southern Nevada since their founding, playing their first home game just nine days after the 1 October shooting."

Rep. Dina Titus congratulates the Vegas Golden Knights on the U.S. House floor

I just introduced a House resolution celebrating the @GoldenKnights' historic victory. Read its full text here: pic.twitter.com/OMXXUGIaO7 — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) June 14, 2023

Rep. Steven Horsford even gave a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives saying "the Knights have truly entered their Golden Age."

"In their six years, they have blazed into NHL history and energized their fans in Nevada and across the nation," Horsford said.

Rep. Steven Horsford congratules Vegas Golden Knights on U.S. House floor

Sen. Jacky Rosen also celebrated by wearing a VGK jersey on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The @GoldenKnights' victory last night had us all cheering from coast-to-coast!



So today I PROUDLY represented our @StanleyCup CHAMPIONS in the halls of Congress. 🏆 #CupInSix pic.twitter.com/DFzSRgdL04 — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) June 14, 2023

Meantime, people across the valley are continuing to celebrate while plans are underway for a championship parade, which has been scheduled for Saturday.